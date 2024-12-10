Loss of 7 million
Styrian building materials trader files for insolvency
The next insolvency case in the Styrian construction industry: Baulöwen BaustoffhandelsgmbH, based in Kalsdorf, has filed for the opening of restructuring proceedings without self-administration. The liabilities amount to more than 7 million euros.
The crisis in the construction industry has thus claimed its next victim in Styria. Baulöwen BaustoffhandelsgmbH has now also had to file for insolvency. The company is headquartered in Kalsdorf, with branches in Fehring, Premstätten and Deutschfeistritz - a total of 53 people are currently employed. The company is run by brothers Alexander and Josef Pongratz, who also manage the renowned construction company of the same name, Pongratz Bau.
Continuation planned
The weak economic situation is cited as the reason for the insolvency of BaustoffhandelsgmbH. In addition, there was a bad debt loss of 1.6 million euros in the current financial year, AKV and KSV reported on Tuesday. Liabilities are estimated at 7.032 million euros, compared to assets of 3.659 million euros. In the insolvency application to the Graz Regional Court, reference is made to restructuring measures and the intention to continue the company as a going concern.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.