Styrian building materials trader files for insolvency

The crisis in the construction industry has thus claimed its next victim in Styria. Baulöwen BaustoffhandelsgmbH has now also had to file for insolvency. The company is headquartered in Kalsdorf, with branches in Fehring, Premstätten and Deutschfeistritz - a total of 53 people are currently employed. The company is run by brothers Alexander and Josef Pongratz, who also manage the renowned construction company of the same name, Pongratz Bau.