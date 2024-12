Marco Kasper wins with Detroit in penalty shootout

Kasper was on the ice for 16:16 minutes in the high-scoring encounter. He became conspicuous in the 43rd minute when he served a two-minute penalty (hooking) and had to go to the penalty box. At this point, Kasper and Detroit were trailing 3:5. It wasn't until the 3rd period that the Red Wings were able to equalize with goals from Andrew Copp (51st) and Moritz Seider (56th) and save themselves for overtime.