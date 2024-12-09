Pensioner throws beer glass at darts player

34-year-old still suffers from pain

After she was hit by the beer glass, everything was covered in blood. "It was a very powerful throw. And it was deliberate," the petite woman sobs. The 34-year-old is trembling all over, telling the jury about panic attacks, the severe pain that still torments her and sleepless nights: "I have to take painkillers and need psychotherapy." She is due to have surgery soon to correct the scar: "But the scar will never go away completely," she says sadly. She appears in court wearing a mask, which she only takes off when the judge asks her to.