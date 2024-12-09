Vorteilswelt
Jealous act in Vienna

Pensioner throws beer glass at darts player

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 17:00

A 63-year-old woman attacked a darts player out of jealousy in a pub in Vienna-Brigittenau. The petite victim has a permanent scar on her face. And has suffered from panic attacks since the incident. The young woman appears at the trial wearing a mask.

Pensioner Maria K. (name changed) would like to undo May 18, 2024. But what happened is permanently visible. The victim is left with a noticeable scar on the left side of her face.

The 63-year-old went to her favorite pub in Vienna-Brigittenau that evening. When her partner started playing darts with a young woman in the pub, Maria's fuses apparently blew: "She was seriously jealous and an argument broke out between the two women. The defendant threw a beer glass and hit the victim in the face with it," reported the public prosecutor on Monday in courtroom 207 at the Vienna Regional Court. 

"I am sorry from the bottom of my heart", the pensioner affirms in the trial for assault with serious permanent consequences. She had drunk a lot that evening, "about four beers and four shots." The later victim interrupted her when she was talking to her boyfriend. "I was very offended", Ms. K. explains the serious escalation.

Victim was training for a darts tournament
"My client was also seriously injured in the incident," says her lawyer Roland Friis, reporting two broken vertebrae. - "After I threw the glass, she ran towards me, bleeding, and pushed me to the ground," said the defendant. The judge summarizes questioningly: "So you were both lying on the floor and scuffling?" - Maria K. nods. She confesses and appears composed. The victim, on the other hand, struggles to find words as a witness in tears. "I was practising for a darts tournament in the pub. Ms. K.'s partner asked me if he could play," she recalls the argument that then broke out with Maria K. 

Lawyer Roland Friis defended the 63-year-old. (Bild: A. Richter)
Lawyer Roland Friis defended the 63-year-old.
(Bild: A. Richter)

34-year-old still suffers from pain 
After she was hit by the beer glass, everything was covered in blood. "It was a very powerful throw. And it was deliberate," the petite woman sobs. The 34-year-old is trembling all over, telling the jury about panic attacks, the severe pain that still torments her and sleepless nights: "I have to take painkillers and need psychotherapy." She is due to have surgery soon to correct the scar: "But the scar will never go away completely," she says sadly. She appears in court wearing a mask, which she only takes off when the judge asks her to.

The jealous 63-year-old side kicker is sentenced to 18 months conditional imprisonment and 8,000 euros in damages. Legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anja Richter
