Against heliskiing
Automatically saved draft
Conservationists from "Haus am Katzenturm" are calling for an end to heli-skiing on the Arlberg after the ban expires.
So far, there is only one area in Austria where heliskiing is not prohibited. On the Arlberg, winter sports enthusiasts indulge in this not exactly environmentally friendly hobby. The authorities could soon put an end to this, as the permit has already expired. If those responsible for the nature and environmental organizations that have joined forces in the umbrella association "Haus am Katzenturm" have their way, heli-skiing should no longer be permitted on the Arlberg.
52 helicopter flights were counted in the Zug valley within 60 hours during the most recent survey. Around 30 percent of the flights involved people being flown to mountain peaks by helicopter to avoid the more arduous ascent on touring skis. Mike Mathis, Managing Director of the Vorarlberg Alpine Association and board member of the "Haus am Katzenturm" association, thinks this is unacceptable. Although an end to heli-skiing would not bring complete peace and quiet, it would be a first step towards curbing the impact of humans on sensitive natural areas. Last but not least, baseline data surveys would show that so-called "nature conservation-relevant assets" are present. Animals such as the grouse would show conspicuously reclusive behavior in the area of the heliskiing routes.
Facts & figures
The Vorarlberg umbrella organization "Haus am Katzenturm", based in Feldkirch, brings together 11 environmental and nature conservation organizations. In addition to the Alpenverein Vorarlberg, Bio Austria Vorarlberg, the Bodenfreiheit association, Cipra Lab, Inatura, Klimabündnis Vorarlberg, Naturschutzbund, Naturwacht, Obst- und Gartenkultur Vorarlberg, Südwind Vorarlberg and Weiterwohnen are also represented in the umbrella organization.
Martin Strele, Chairman of the association, and Managing Director Lisa Vesely take a similar view. "Flying to the top of a mountain by helicopter is something that seems to have fallen out of time. The challenges in other areas require our full attention," emphasizes Martin Strele. Lisa Vesely points out that more and more guests are looking for environmentally friendly offers.
The values on which tourism in Vorarlberg should be based can be found in the Vorarlberg tourism strategy and include authentic hospitality, cosmopolitan regionalism, fair cooperation and sustainable development. An end to heli-skiing is also well argued from another side.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.