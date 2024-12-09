52 helicopter flights were counted in the Zug valley within 60 hours during the most recent survey. Around 30 percent of the flights involved people being flown to mountain peaks by helicopter to avoid the more arduous ascent on touring skis. Mike Mathis, Managing Director of the Vorarlberg Alpine Association and board member of the "Haus am Katzenturm" association, thinks this is unacceptable. Although an end to heli-skiing would not bring complete peace and quiet, it would be a first step towards curbing the impact of humans on sensitive natural areas. Last but not least, baseline data surveys would show that so-called "nature conservation-relevant assets" are present. Animals such as the grouse would show conspicuously reclusive behavior in the area of the heliskiing routes.