And she will receive a special Christmas present on Monday. She will make her debut on the WTA Tour in Limoges (Fr), where she will face world number 159 Victoria Kasintseva (And) in the round of 16 of the 125-player event. "She got a wild card," says her mother Sabine. "Even if it was just a trip for one match - it's important for Lilli to get to know this world early enough and not be in awe of the stars."