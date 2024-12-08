The "Krone" helps!
“Alexander misses his family everywhere”
Nothing has been the same for a family from Wallern since August. Because their partner and dad is no longer there. He died suddenly from an aneurysm.
His friends describe Alexander Unger as a helpful and kind-hearted person. He was always there for his comrades or family when he was needed. It is still hard to believe that he is gone. The shock runs deep. For friends and family alike.
A completely normal day
It was all very normal when Alexander, Sandra and the two children came home from the Family Park on that Sunday in August. Everyone was in a great mood, the children - aged four and two and a half - were tired after a wonderful day. Sandra also decided to lie down. Her partner wanted to stay awake and wished her a good night. So far, everything was as usual.
Died shortly before her 39th birthday
But then Sandra woke up in the night and Alexander was still not next to her. So she went to check - Alexander had had a sudden brain haemorrhage, without any signs beforehand. He had an aneurysm that had not been noticed. On November 8, Wallern would have been 39 years old. He did not live to see this birthday.
He is missed everywhere
Alexander is missed. His daughter and son as well as his partner. He is missed as a person because he was always there for his small family and those around him. He helped out around the house just as much as he looked after the children. But Sandra also doesn't know how she and the children will manage financially. The couple started building a house in 2018. Then their little daughter was born in 2020. Due to construction delays, they moved into the house together, which was not quite finished.
Big financial worries
The baby son followed 22 months later. Sandra was on maternity leave and with only one salary - Alexander was self-employed in the IT sector - things didn't progress as quickly as they would have liked. As a result, there are still a few construction sites that need to be completed, such as the façade, which is still under construction. In addition to the emotional suffering, there are now financial worries, as Sandra is now the sole breadwinner. The couple wanted to get married in 2025. No one expected Alexander to be torn from their lives so suddenly. Family and friends are there to try and help.
The crown helps
EVERY DONATION HELPS: "Die Krone hilft - Burgenland" donation account: Bank details: Raiffeisenlandesbank Burgenland IBAN: AT81 3300 0000 0118 7210 Reference: "Alexander"
"Wish that the three of them could stay in their home"
Alexander would certainly have wanted the three of them to stay in their home," the friends agree. After all, he put a lot of effort into the home they shared. He did a lot himself with his father and comrades.
"That's why we're also asking Krone readers for help," say friends of the couple. "So that Sandra and the two children can at least breathe a little easier financially." The young woman is going back to work full-time, trying everything humanly possible to maintain everything and be there for her children. Despite her grief, she is strong for her children and herself.
Immediately after Alexander's death, her friends organized several relief campaigns for the family. Now they are asking the Krone family to help Sandra and the children.
