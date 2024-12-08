Tragic fate
“The love for our Lea is unconditional”
A severely impaired girl from the Steyr area has been cared for around the clock at home for 14 years - her parents are now at their limit, but continue to fight for their daughter. "We promised her that," say Tanja and Gerhard.
"I had lost a bit of faith in God," Tanja remembers the very, very difficult time 14 years ago. Their daughter Lea was born supposedly healthy, but after three weeks of intensive cuddling within their own four walls came the big shock.
Streptococcal meningitis
"She wasn't feeling well and her condition deteriorated dramatically. It then turned out that Lea had contracted streptococcus from me at birth, which caused her to develop meningitis. She was in an induced coma for four weeks, was on the verge of organ failure and we didn't know what would happen next. Then we were told that she had multiple severe disabilities. She no longer has a cerebrum. She only has the cortex of the cerebellum and the brain stem, which is responsible for pain, hunger, thirst and very few other things," says Tanja, who has now also found peace with God and, together with her husband Gerhard, sacrifices everything to look after Lea at home.
Fears, worries, but also hope
"Our everyday life is characterized by fears, worries, but also always a bit of hope. Everything revolves around Lea. She needs constant 24-hour care," says the 50-year-old. At least twice a week, the family from the Steyr area receives three hours of support from the Children's Palliative Care Network and MOKI (Mobile Children's Nursing).
"Psychologically, emotionally and physically at the limit"
"Otherwise it wouldn't work," says Tanja. Especially as Lea's condition has deteriorated dramatically and they are currently waiting for an operation date for an artificial bladder outlet. "The year was extreme, we were always on the edge mentally, emotionally and physically! But our love for Lea is unconditional. We promised her that we would always be there for her, that we would give everything for her," says the loving mother, who also works as a caregiver at a school for disabled children. Dad Gerhard is at home all the time - partly because Lea is getting heavier and heavier - which adds financial worries to the enormous burden of everyday life.
Donor information
Dear readers! If you would like to help the severely impaired Lea and her family, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich: IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002; BIC: OBLAAT2L The transferred amounts will also be published by name in our print edition. However, if you wish to remain anonymous, we kindly ask you to indicate this in the "Intended use" field. Donations are tax-deductible!
Larger hospital bed and lift for bathing
Things that would make care easier are difficult to finance despite support. "We would need a lift with an adapted net. At the moment, three of us have to bathe her," says Tanja. Lea's hospital bed is also becoming too small, as her dad always lies with her at night so that he can react in an emergency. Daniel Lemberger
