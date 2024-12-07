"Cooler than tennis"
This “sister act” had it all
Bianca Ambros, presenter and TV anchorwoman for PULS 4/PULS 24, fought a fierce duel with her younger sister Chiara at the Austrian Padel Masters in Vienna, which was endowed with 10,000 euros in prize money. A Ukrainian duo were among the winners of the hearts.
Bianca Ambros had said before the match: "Playing against your own sister is always something very special and not easy. Neither for her nor for me. It was the same with tennis matches in the past. We are both very ambitious and want to win."
Exciting and dramatic
The "Sister Act" in the Padeldome Erdberg was a real thriller, with moments of tension and drama that were hard to beat. Bianca Ambros and her doubles partner Annina Ebhardt lost 6:2, 5:7, 4:6 to Chiara Ambros and Lisa-Marie Peleska after missing a match point. Bianca said: "Losing on match point is always bitter. In the end, they deserved to win." Chiara was only partially satisfied with her performance: "I completely missed the first set. Bianca played better than me."
Now part of the Ukrainian national team
Even though they missed out on the semi-finals on Sunday, the Ukrainians Bogdan Levchuk/Danyil Yevdokimov were among the winners of hearts. Their story is an emotional one. They fled to Austria before the war and found a connection through sport. Levchuk had previously played beach tennis professionally, Yevdokimov tennis. They discovered padel in Vienna, started from scratch and took a steep learning curve. They are now members of the Ukrainian national padel team and also travel to Kiev for training courses: "When the sirens go off, we have to get off the court immediately."
They had no chance against the local padel pioneers Christoph Krenn and David Alten, losing 2:6, 2:6. Krenn and Alten will meet Christopher Brunner and Björn Nareyka in the semifinals on Sunday. Rainhard Boisits and Kristopher Sotiriu will clash with Moritz Eiersebner and Markus Krocker in the second men's semi-final. Barbara Prenner and Anna Schmid will face Chiara Ambros and Lisa-Marie Peleska in the women's final. Christine Seehofer-Krenn and Nina Geretschläger will duel with Sabrina Urban and Alexandra Pils.
"In my opinion, padel is much cooler than tennis"
Eva Handl, Vice President of the Austrian Padel Union, which organizes the tournament, says about the sport, which she fell in love with on vacation in Spain a few years ago: "In my opinion, padel is much cooler than tennis. When the ball passes you in tennis, it's over. In padel, the ball ideally comes back and you have a second chance. That makes the game more varied and faster." Her goal for the future is to fully establish padel: "But we haven't received any funding yet."
