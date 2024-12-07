This “sister act” had it all

Now part of the Ukrainian national team

Even though they missed out on the semi-finals on Sunday, the Ukrainians Bogdan Levchuk/Danyil Yevdokimov were among the winners of hearts. Their story is an emotional one. They fled to Austria before the war and found a connection through sport. Levchuk had previously played beach tennis professionally, Yevdokimov tennis. They discovered padel in Vienna, started from scratch and took a steep learning curve. They are now members of the Ukrainian national padel team and also travel to Kiev for training courses: "When the sirens go off, we have to get off the court immediately."