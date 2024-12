Fewer accidents due to drink driving

Temptations of the pre-Christmas period

The danger of underestimating the effects of alcohol and getting behind the wheel is particularly high during the Advent season, when Christmas markets everywhere are tempting with sweetened mulled wine and punch. The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) therefore reminds us that the risk of accidents doubles at 0.5 per mille, increases sevenfold at 1.0 per mille and 35-fold at two per mille. "The motto 'Don't drink and drive' must be taken to heart," emphasizes VCÖ spokesperson Christian Gratzer.