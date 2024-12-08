Election: Which issues are important to you?

Readers should put questions to candidates

The financial problems of the municipalities have also recently been the subject of heated debate. But what other issues are the people of Burgenland concerned about and what concepts do the parties have? The "Krone" has therefore asked all readers to send their questions to the leading candidates. An initial overview of the numerous submissions shows a wide range of topics. These range from the country's taxes to housing, energy costs, care, revitalization of the business location, the planned Gols clinic and more direct democracy.