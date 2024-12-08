Vorteilswelt
State election 2025

Election: Which issues are important to you?

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 06:00

Last chance for all readers! Send us your questions for the top candidates in the provincial election on January 19.

When voters go to the polls, they will decide who will steer the destiny of Burgenland over the next five years. In addition to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), Christian Sagartz (ÖVP), Norbert Hofer (FPÖ), Anja Haider-Wallner (Grüne), Géza Molnár (Liste Hausverstand) and Christoph Schneider (Neos) are running as top candidates. The election campaign has long since begun, although the official kick-off events will not take place until later.

Readers should put questions to candidates
The financial problems of the municipalities have also recently been the subject of heated debate. But what other issues are the people of Burgenland concerned about and what concepts do the parties have? The "Krone" has therefore asked all readers to send their questions to the leading candidates. An initial overview of the numerous submissions shows a wide range of topics. These range from the country's taxes to housing, energy costs, care, revitalization of the business location, the planned Gols clinic and more direct democracy.

Answers in the "Krone"
We select the most interesting questions from all submissions and forward them to the candidates. You will then read the answers in your "Krone" in good time before the regional elections

And this is how you can take part: send us your questions either by e-mail: burgenland@kronenzeitung.at or by post to the "Burgenland"-Krone, Hauptstraße 22A, 7000 Eisenstadt. The closing date for entries is December 9. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
