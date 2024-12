Through the Advent season without weighing yourself down on the scales

Advent is a time full of temptation. Baking cookies with the children, culinary temptations at the Christmas markets, Christmas parties with colleagues or friends: If you don't want to put on a few kilos, you have to be strong. Or fall back on healthy alternatives that taste just as good. The St. Pölten fitness expert reveals how to do this in the latest part of the "Krone NÖ" series "Fit through the winter".