The sparks are now flying over red housing advice

"Outrageous salary increase"

After years of crises and inflation, there are problems in this area everywhere. And the SPÖ suddenly wants the S in social democracy to stand for service again - and is launching a free housing advice service for its fellow citizens. "We have agreed in the provincial parliamentary club to finance an SPÖ housing telephone with part of our salaries," announces provincial party chairman Sven Hergovich proudly. Not without reference to the "outrageous salary increase of Mikl-Leitner and Landbauer in the middle of the inflation crisis". The aim is to offer legal advice "on all problems relating to housing" by calling 0664/88 54 00 05, explains red housing spokesperson Christian Samwald. There are enough of them.