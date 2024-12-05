Election campaign in Lower Austria
The sparks are now flying over red housing advice
SPÖ politicians finance expert tips for problems with your own four walls. The ÖVP sees competition for the state hotline. And since no topic of contention is left out during election campaigns, there is verbal back and forth.
Tough times for politicians in this vast country: after all, there are currently 568 election campaigns to be fought. And what is the main issue in all municipalities in Lower Austria that are calling their citizens to vote in January? That's right, housing.
Criticizing things is good. Showing how things can be done better is better. That's why we're donating our pay rise.
Sven Hergovich, SPÖ-Landesparteivorsizender
"Outrageous salary increase"
After years of crises and inflation, there are problems in this area everywhere. And the SPÖ suddenly wants the S in social democracy to stand for service again - and is launching a free housing advice service for its fellow citizens. "We have agreed in the provincial parliamentary club to finance an SPÖ housing telephone with part of our salaries," announces provincial party chairman Sven Hergovich proudly. Not without reference to the "outrageous salary increase of Mikl-Leitner and Landbauer in the middle of the inflation crisis". The aim is to offer legal advice "on all problems relating to housing" by calling 0664/88 54 00 05, explains red housing spokesperson Christian Samwald. There are enough of them.
A reminder for the uninformed provincial councillor: since 2005, the province has offered its own hotline for housing-related questions.
Matthias Zauner, ÖVP-Landesgeschäftsführer
"Red parallel structures"
This request by the Social Democrats annoys the ÖVP. There has already been a "competent and free contact point" for housing issues for 19 years, counters party manager Matthias Zauner and demands: "Hergovich should rather revise the building regulations in his role as provincial councillor so that building becomes affordable again." By the way: The state's housing hotline can be reached on 02742/22 133.
