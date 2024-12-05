Tschofenig lurks behind ski jumping star Kraft

Difficult weather forecast

On Thursday, Tschofenig will travel around nine hours by bus from his adopted home of Innsbruck to the next World Cup stop in Wisla (Poland). Tschofenig's best result there so far has been sixth place. Otherwise he finished 23rd and 24th: "But they've rebuilt the hill - I'm curious to see how I get on with it now. Jumping in Poland is cool - the fans are amazing." Only the weather could be difficult - the forecast is for 1 to 4 degrees and rain or snow: "Of course I prefer to jump in perfect weather - but that's the same for all athletes."