After the dream start

Tschofenig lurks behind ski jumping star Kraft

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 09:57

Four competitions in Lillehammer (Nor) and Ruka (Fin), always in the top 6 and two podium places. Daniel Tschofenig from Carinthia has made a brilliant start to the Ski Jumping World Cup: "Of course my confidence is high now!" In the overall World Cup, he is within touching distance of his ÖSV colleagues Stefan Kraft and Jan Hörl - the action continues in Poland this weekend.

What a great start to the season for ski jumper Daniel Tschofenig! With places two, three, six and four at the competitions in Lillehammer (Nor) and Ruka (Fin), he has always finished in the absolute top field. He is also in fourth place in the overall World Cup - just ten points behind second-placed Stefan Kraft and six points behind third-placed Jan Hörl. The strong German Pius Paschke is in the lead. "But I couldn't have imagined a better start to the season," says the Hohenthorn native. "Of course, my confidence is high now - that makes everything easier."

Daniel Tschofenig has finished on the podium twice in four World Cup competitions.
Daniel Tschofenig has finished on the podium twice in four World Cup competitions.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

A real monster program
That's why Daniel is also pleased that the World Cup is now going to be a real monster program. Since the start in Lillehammer on November 23, there hasn't been a free weekend until Christmas - and then the tour begins. "But if you're in good shape, it's fine with this packed program," grins Daniel.

First victory seems within reach
His first World Cup victory is not far away - the closest the 22-year-old has come this season was at the first competition in Lillehammer - where he was 7.9 points short. Last year in Trondheim it was only one point. Tschofenig is waiting in the wings: "But I'm not stressing about it, that would be counterproductive. I want to show the best jumps - at some point it will work out."

Difficult weather forecast
On Thursday, Tschofenig will travel around nine hours by bus from his adopted home of Innsbruck to the next World Cup stop in Wisla (Poland). Tschofenig's best result there so far has been sixth place. Otherwise he finished 23rd and 24th: "But they've rebuilt the hill - I'm curious to see how I get on with it now. Jumping in Poland is cool - the fans are amazing." Only the weather could be difficult - the forecast is for 1 to 4 degrees and rain or snow: "Of course I prefer to jump in perfect weather - but that's the same for all athletes."

