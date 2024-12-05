After the dream start
Tschofenig lurks behind ski jumping star Kraft
Four competitions in Lillehammer (Nor) and Ruka (Fin), always in the top 6 and two podium places. Daniel Tschofenig from Carinthia has made a brilliant start to the Ski Jumping World Cup: "Of course my confidence is high now!" In the overall World Cup, he is within touching distance of his ÖSV colleagues Stefan Kraft and Jan Hörl - the action continues in Poland this weekend.
What a great start to the season for ski jumper Daniel Tschofenig! With places two, three, six and four at the competitions in Lillehammer (Nor) and Ruka (Fin), he has always finished in the absolute top field. He is also in fourth place in the overall World Cup - just ten points behind second-placed Stefan Kraft and six points behind third-placed Jan Hörl. The strong German Pius Paschke is in the lead. "But I couldn't have imagined a better start to the season," says the Hohenthorn native. "Of course, my confidence is high now - that makes everything easier."
A real monster program
That's why Daniel is also pleased that the World Cup is now going to be a real monster program. Since the start in Lillehammer on November 23, there hasn't been a free weekend until Christmas - and then the tour begins. "But if you're in good shape, it's fine with this packed program," grins Daniel.
First victory seems within reach
His first World Cup victory is not far away - the closest the 22-year-old has come this season was at the first competition in Lillehammer - where he was 7.9 points short. Last year in Trondheim it was only one point. Tschofenig is waiting in the wings: "But I'm not stressing about it, that would be counterproductive. I want to show the best jumps - at some point it will work out."
Difficult weather forecast
On Thursday, Tschofenig will travel around nine hours by bus from his adopted home of Innsbruck to the next World Cup stop in Wisla (Poland). Tschofenig's best result there so far has been sixth place. Otherwise he finished 23rd and 24th: "But they've rebuilt the hill - I'm curious to see how I get on with it now. Jumping in Poland is cool - the fans are amazing." Only the weather could be difficult - the forecast is for 1 to 4 degrees and rain or snow: "Of course I prefer to jump in perfect weather - but that's the same for all athletes."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.