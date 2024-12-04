Hoping for donations
Pilgrimage church urgently needs to be renovated
The façade of the church in Ludmannsdorf is crumbling. The necessary money is to be raised at the next pilgrimage.
Every year on December 13, the faithful make a pilgrimage to the little church of St. Lucia on the Rupertiberg. However, wind and weather have taken their toll on the pilgrimage church in recent years, gnawing away at the façade. Father Johann Krištof is also aware of this: "Unfortunately, we know this. But at the moment we simply don't have the money to renovate it." Only two years ago, some money was invested in a new tower ascent and in the bell system. However, a comprehensive renovation of the church was carried out almost forty years ago.
Hoping for donations
In order to raise the money needed to renovate the façade, parish priest Johann Krištof is relying on pilgrims' willingness to donate. "We will be collecting for the renovation on Friday during the pilgrimage day," the priest told the "Krone" newspaper.
St. Lucy's Church was first mentioned in a document in 1301. At the end of the 18th century, the little church was torn down and the single-nave church was built in the Baroque style.
