Pilgrimage church urgently needs to be renovated

Every year on December 13, the faithful make a pilgrimage to the little church of St. Lucia on the Rupertiberg. However, wind and weather have taken their toll on the pilgrimage church in recent years, gnawing away at the façade. Father Johann Krištof is also aware of this: "Unfortunately, we know this. But at the moment we simply don't have the money to renovate it." Only two years ago, some money was invested in a new tower ascent and in the bell system. However, a comprehensive renovation of the church was carried out almost forty years ago.