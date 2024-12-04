European Championship dream shattered for ÖFB team: “It’s sh****!”

More "manpower" needed

This includes the fact that Austria is one of the nations that only has two national youth teams, the U17 and U19. There are only professional structures in the A team during the training courses; in between, when many coaches have other jobs, there are none. "I am of the opinion that we have been able to celebrate a great deal of success in recent years for the resources we have, for the breadth of the squad. But women's soccer is developing extremely fast, so we clearly have to step on the gas, because it's only possible to keep up with the competition with full manpower," said Fuhrmann, describing her view.