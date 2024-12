House builders can soon breathe a sigh of relief

In August 2022, the Financial Market Stability Board, which is made up of experts from the Financial Market Authority (FMA), the National Bank (OeNB), the Ministry of Finance (BMF) and the Fiscal Council, prescribed strict rules for domestic banks when granting home loans ("KIM Regulation"). With a few exceptions, loans may only be granted if the term of the contract does not exceed 35 years, at least 20 percent equity is available and the repayment installment does not exceed 40 percent of net disposable income.