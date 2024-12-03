Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Beginning of January

World Cup as guests: these ladies are flying in Villach

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 20:00

For the third time in a row, the Alpen Arena in Villach will be the venue for international ski jumping sport.

0 Kommentare

After the BigAir in Klagenfurt, Carinthia will host another winter sports highlight: the best female ski jumpers in the world will be guests at the Villach Alpen Arena on January 5 and 6. Ladies from around 16 nations will be taking to the hill at the foot of the Dobratsch. Preparations for the major event are already underway. "We are looking forward to great competitions. I cordially invite everyone to marvel at the world's best female jumpers in Villach," says OC boss Franz Wiegele.

A double World Cup competition will be held again and Austria's eagles will also be taking part in Villach. And who knows, maybe one of them will be able to celebrate in the Alpen Arena like Eva Pinkelnig did two years ago. Hannah Wiegele, a local hero, will also be competing.

The ski jumping program

Sunday, January 5th:

10 am qualification

11.15 a.m. competition

5 p.m. Award ceremony at the Rathausplatz ice arena with a concert by the young Wernbergers and acrobatic interludes

Monday, January 6th:

1 p.m. qualification

14.20 Competition

There will be a special award ceremony for the jumpers on Sunday, January 5. They will be honored at the Villach town hall square. "Die jungen Wernberger" will provide a musical atmosphere and there will be spectacular acrobatic performances.

Eva Pinkelnig cheered so beautifully in Villach two years ago (Bild: Rene Krammer)
Eva Pinkelnig cheered so beautifully in Villach two years ago
(Bild: Rene Krammer)

The level of interest in the Women's Ski Jumping World Cup is reflected in the media coverage: In addition to ORF, ten other international TV stations will be reporting on the competitions in Villach. Among them are the two German broadcasters ARD and ZDF. This means that the pictures from Villach will be broadcast to millions of viewers in their living rooms. 

Tickets for the competitions are available at www.skiasustriaticket.at and at the box office at the competitions. Children born in 2009 and younger have free entry!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf