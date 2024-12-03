Beginning of January
World Cup as guests: these ladies are flying in Villach
For the third time in a row, the Alpen Arena in Villach will be the venue for international ski jumping sport.
After the BigAir in Klagenfurt, Carinthia will host another winter sports highlight: the best female ski jumpers in the world will be guests at the Villach Alpen Arena on January 5 and 6. Ladies from around 16 nations will be taking to the hill at the foot of the Dobratsch. Preparations for the major event are already underway. "We are looking forward to great competitions. I cordially invite everyone to marvel at the world's best female jumpers in Villach," says OC boss Franz Wiegele.
A double World Cup competition will be held again and Austria's eagles will also be taking part in Villach. And who knows, maybe one of them will be able to celebrate in the Alpen Arena like Eva Pinkelnig did two years ago. Hannah Wiegele, a local hero, will also be competing.
The ski jumping program
Sunday, January 5th:
10 am qualification
11.15 a.m. competition
5 p.m. Award ceremony at the Rathausplatz ice arena with a concert by the young Wernbergers and acrobatic interludes
Monday, January 6th:
1 p.m. qualification
14.20 Competition
There will be a special award ceremony for the jumpers on Sunday, January 5. They will be honored at the Villach town hall square. "Die jungen Wernberger" will provide a musical atmosphere and there will be spectacular acrobatic performances.
The level of interest in the Women's Ski Jumping World Cup is reflected in the media coverage: In addition to ORF, ten other international TV stations will be reporting on the competitions in Villach. Among them are the two German broadcasters ARD and ZDF. This means that the pictures from Villach will be broadcast to millions of viewers in their living rooms.
Tickets for the competitions are available at www.skiasustriaticket.at and at the box office at the competitions. Children born in 2009 and younger have free entry!
