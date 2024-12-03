World Cup as guests: these ladies are flying in Villach

After the BigAir in Klagenfurt, Carinthia will host another winter sports highlight: the best female ski jumpers in the world will be guests at the Villach Alpen Arena on January 5 and 6. Ladies from around 16 nations will be taking to the hill at the foot of the Dobratsch. Preparations for the major event are already underway. "We are looking forward to great competitions. I cordially invite everyone to marvel at the world's best female jumpers in Villach," says OC boss Franz Wiegele.