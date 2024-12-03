Kiev wants to join NATO: not Rutte’s first priority

Rutte wants more weapons for Ukraine

Rutte emphasized that the alliance was working on building a bridge to membership for Ukraine. The most urgent problem, however, was to provide Kiev with more weapons to fend off the Russian armed forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi should be able to conduct peace talks from "a position of strength". "That is the number one priority for me now," said Rutte. According to insiders, there are no signs of the necessary consensus among the 32 NATO members for Ukraine's membership.