Rauch wants to extend smoking ban in Austria

Rauch wants to extend smoking ban

Rauch told press representatives in Brussels that Austria had already implemented many of the planned measures. He also spoke out clearly in favor of a smoking ban in children's playgrounds in Austria. "This has actually been agreed, it is already in the ministry, but it is failing due to resistance from the ÖVP", said the Green politician. At the same time, ÖVP provincial councillors are calling for such a ban, according to Rauch. Smoking next to children is "not okay". Even outdoors.