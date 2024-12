Hip pain! Feller skips Beaver Creek

"The injured hip is not yet 100 percent healed and I've lost an important week of training, especially as I haven't been on giant slalom skis for a month. There are now five races on the program and as I'm not quite fit yet, I've decided to stay at home," said Feller, who suffered a painful injury in the slalom in Gurgl, adding: "I'm very confident that I'll be back at 100 percent in Val d'Isere."