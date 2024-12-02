Carinthian music with the story of creation

The 30-minute show was scored by Carinthian Emmy winner Adam Lukas, who traveled all the way from his home in Los Angeles for the opening. "I had to tell the story of the beginning of the world musically, I called the piece Journey through Time. It is the oldest story in the world, divided between many religions. Every visitor should feel inspired, the respect for the church is there," says Adam Lukas. "It's an acoustic and visual experience." The show will be on display for five years. The project cost a lot of money.