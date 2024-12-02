Adam Lukas composed
Carinthian music with the story of creation
Since Saturday, Vienna's historic Votive Church has been offering the spectacular and mystical light and sound experience "Light of Creation", based on the story of creation. The music was created by Carinthian Emmy winner Adam Lukas, who traveled from Los Angeles for the premiere.
Vienna's Votive Church is the setting for the mystical light and sound experience "Light of Creation", where the story of creation is told. The sacred character of the space is of course respected, it is accessible to all viewers - regardless of age, religion and prior knowledge.
The 30-minute show was scored by Carinthian Emmy winner Adam Lukas, who traveled all the way from his home in Los Angeles for the opening. "I had to tell the story of the beginning of the world musically, I called the piece Journey through Time. It is the oldest story in the world, divided between many religions. Every visitor should feel inspired, the respect for the church is there," says Adam Lukas. "It's an acoustic and visual experience." The show will be on display for five years. The project cost a lot of money.
"My pieces are composed for an orchestra, I spent four months working on them in Los Angeles. I was in Vienna in the summer to record everything. It's a modern touch with lots of sounds." The St. Veit native stayed in Austria for a week for the premiere. "I was in Vienna for five days. I spent two days at home in St. Veit. Because I really like the Advent season." On Monday, I returned to Los Angeles via Amsterdam.
Vienna's magnificent Votive Church provides the perfect backdrop for this art event and gives the show a special, spiritual setting. The walls of the church, which was consecrated in 1879, are incorporated into the actual production. The pillars and the church ceilings serve as a canvas for an elaborate light show, to which film composer Adam Lukas - who can currently be heard in the cinema with his sounds for the fantasy hit "Hagen" - has composed the perfect soundtrack.
