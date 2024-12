Sisters celebrate Hitler’s birthday in Braunau

Disgusting: Two young sisters, aged 24 and 26, had traveled to Braunau this year on April 20 with two friends from Germany to pose in front of Adolf Hitler's birthplace. The older sister had herself photographed giving the Hitler salute while imitating a Hitler beard with her other hand. Her younger sister wanted to place a bouquet of white roses she had brought with her in a window recess, but was prevented from doing so by the police.