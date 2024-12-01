VIP shopping experience
Win Golden Tickets for Lena Hoschek
Do you love the extraordinary designs by Lena Hoschek? Then watch out: We're giving away 25 x 2 Golden Tickets for the exclusive VIP stock sale on December 12! In an atmospheric Christmas atmosphere, winners and a companion can get hold of their favorite pieces in the Lena Hoschek Atelier the day before the official start!
Lena Hoschek GmbH was founded by the fashion designer in 2005 and has developed into a well-known Austrian fashion company. It operates boutiques in Vienna and Graz and has an international online store. The fashion designer creates fantastically beautiful garments; one of her iconic ribbon skirts even hangs in the closet of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
The brand stands for "slow fashion, female empowerment and an unmistakable design signature". The fashion is characterized by "high-quality craftsmanship, timeless design and sustainable production methods in Europe". Hoschek's designs are strongly inspired by the 1950s and folkloric influences. In addition to prêt-à-porter fashion, she also produces traditional costumes.
In the run-up to Christmas, there is now the chance to purchase pieces from Lena Hoschek's collection at bargain prices: Highlights from past prêt-à-porter collections, traditional costume fashion from the Traditions line, elegant pieces from the Business Collection and limited-edition designs from the Bunny Bogart line. The regular X-Mas Stocksale will take place on Friday, December 13, from 10 am to 7 pm and on Saturday, December 14, from 10 am to 3 pm.
Take part and double your chance of winning
With krone.at, you now have the chance to take part in the VIP sale a day earlier. The winners of our Golden Tickets will then be able to shop before everyone else on Thursday, December 12 at the Lena Hoschek Atelier at Längenfeldgasse 27/7A, 1120 Vienna .
Secure your chance to win one of the coveted places now! Simply fill out the entry form below by December 9, 2024, 9 a.m. Good luck! Read the conditions of participation HERE!
And if you subscribe to our "Adabei" newsletter now, you have double the chance to win Golden Tickets for the VIP Sale!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.