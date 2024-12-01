Win Golden Tickets for Lena Hoschek

In the run-up to Christmas, there is now the chance to purchase pieces from Lena Hoschek's collection at bargain prices: Highlights from past prêt-à-porter collections, traditional costume fashion from the Traditions line, elegant pieces from the Business Collection and limited-edition designs from the Bunny Bogart line. The regular X-Mas Stocksale will take place on Friday, December 13, from 10 am to 7 pm and on Saturday, December 14, from 10 am to 3 pm.