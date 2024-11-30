Thessaloniki’s beautiful metro finally opened

Driverless trains

The new metro is said to be one of the safest in the world. It is operated without a driver. Glass walls rise up along the platforms, the doors of which only open when the train stops and opens its doors. This seems futuristic amidst the archaeological artifacts. For the people of the city, however, the metro primarily means relief from the daily traffic jams. Experts estimate that the metro will save at least 56,000 car journeys a day.