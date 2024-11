Thomas Rettenegger dropped out of the podium in the cross-country race from second place after the jumping. "I'm completely satisfied, it was really fun, even though it was so cold. But the German steam engine simply raced ahead today," said the man from Salzburg. His brother Stefan, last season's overall World Cup runner-up, made up one position in the 10 km cross-country race and finished seventh. The Germans triumphed across the board, led by the superior Johannes Rydzek. Julian Schmid and Vinzenz Geiger gave Riiber a run for his money in the final sprint.