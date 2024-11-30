Announced assassination attempt
“Afraid we won’t be able to celebrate Christmas together”
A 13-year-old boy reportedly announced a shooting attack at his school. More and more details are leaking out, leaving people stunned. He was not suspended. Parents are terrified for their children.
"I will kill you all!" This threat can be seen in a video that did the rounds on Snapchat. The 13-year-old also announced a shooting attack during recess and in gym class.
The police were called. Their inquiries at the pupil's home and on his cell phone did not yield any concrete evidence. During questioning, the 13-year-old admitted everything and said that there was no intention behind his joking remarks. As neither the police nor the Tyrolean Education Directorate believe there is a risk of an attack, the 13-year-old was not suspended.
Since the incident, many parents have sought psychological help. Every day when their children go to school, they say goodbye to them in tears.
One parent turned to the "Krone" to bring everything to light. Further "Krone" informants have now provided alarming details: "Since the incident, many parents have sought psychological help. Every day when their children go to school, they say goodbye to them in tears. They wrestle with themselves and consider whether they should even send their children to school before the vacations - for fear that they will no longer be able to celebrate Christmas together. Because no one can guarantee that the 13-year-old won't carry out his threat." Jasmin Steiner
That's extreme "Nothing happened anyway" - that's what I've been hearing again and again since the cruel fantasies of a 13-year-old pupil became public. That's only partly true. Yes, the boy didn't make good on his threat. But this incident has a rattling effect.
The children and teenagers had to continue their lessons with a police presence in their classes. Since then, they have been frightened, go to the new secondary school with a queasy feeling and hope that their classmate, who is also back in class, will remain reasonable.
In addition to the children, many parents are also struggling with the negative effects. "They are exhausted, crying their eyes out, no longer understand the world and can't comprehend how it could have got this far in the first place," describe reliable "Krone" informants, "it's pretty intense what's going on in the background. No less violent is the fact that the case is presented so harmlessly to the outside world".
Yes, I agree with that. Having to send your child to school with tears in your eyes - accompanied by the fear that you might never see them again - is extreme. Let's hope that this incident is fully dealt with within the school and that the pupils are looked after.
Playing it down, sweeping it under the carpet, is out of place here. After all, the public needs to know that these kinds of bloody incidents also happen on our doorstep.
