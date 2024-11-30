Continental GT Speed: Fabulous Bentley, boys!

The steering is a dream

We weren't able to max out the 335 km/h top speed, as the Angeles Crest Highway above Los Angeles is too winding for that (even if the police are rarely seen here). But the Bentley shone all the more with its fine handling. Especially with its unagitated and unfeeling steering. It doesn't twitch nervously, but lets the front stoically follow the line. A bit like what we know from previous steering systems. The almost two and a half tons become a minor matter (even if they don't disappear completely).