European Handball Championship
Austria against top favorite Norway from 6 pm
Austria will face the ultimate in women's handball today at the home European Championships: Norway, led by world handball player Henny Reistad, will challenge our team today in Innsbruck. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 6 pm - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
Expectations for the "bonus game" are modest, the match plan is probably already somewhat geared towards the presumably decisive Monday duel with Slovenia. Even if team boss Monique Tijsterman doesn't want to know anything about it.
"Monday is Monday. We have to look after ourselves against Norway, play long attacks and only make a few mistakes," said the 55-year-old. Otherwise they would be punished mercilessly. Austria have not had much to gain against Norway so far.
There have only been three victories in 13 competition matches, the last one dating back to the 1995 home World Cup: a 24:23 win in the preliminary round. Back then, Ausra Fridrikas (then: Ziukiene), a future world handball player, played for the Red-White-Red, but times have changed. Today, Reistad is a Norwegian who holds this title, and at the age of 25 she already has an impressive CV.
Reistad "can really do everything"
After winning the World Championship (2021) and European Championship (2020, 2022) titles, the backcourt player also won Olympic gold in Paris in August. At club level, she won the Champions League with Vipers Kristiansand in 2021 before moving to Danish top club Esbjerg. She will certainly be remembered for her "solo six" in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against Denmark: Reistad scored all six of her team's goals in extra time as the Norwegians won 29:28. "She's certainly a role model. She can really do everything," said ÖHB backcourt player Ana Pandza.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
