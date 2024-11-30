Austria against top favorite Norway from 6 pm

Reistad "can really do everything"

After winning the World Championship (2021) and European Championship (2020, 2022) titles, the backcourt player also won Olympic gold in Paris in August. At club level, she won the Champions League with Vipers Kristiansand in 2021 before moving to Danish top club Esbjerg. She will certainly be remembered for her "solo six" in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against Denmark: Reistad scored all six of her team's goals in extra time as the Norwegians won 29:28. "She's certainly a role model. She can really do everything," said ÖHB backcourt player Ana Pandza.