LASK against Austria Vienna LIVE from 5pm

While LASK have to digest a bitter European Cup evening in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vienna's Austria want to continue riding the wave of success in the Austrian Football League. For the first time since the 2012/13 championship season, the Violets have won six league games in a row, and today they aim to extend that streak in Linz and take another big step towards the championship group. However, LASK are also hoping for this.
Coach Markus Schopp's team conceded a 2:1 away defeat at Borac Banja Luka in the Conference League on Thursday after a long spell outnumbered, and even gave away a lead late on. The Black & Whites were left beaten in the Bosnian rain after the final whistle and now have to defuse the in-form Austria in their final home game of the year. "We're not going to bury our heads in the sand and keep going," emphasized central defender Philipp Ziereis. The European Cup game on Friday will still be in his bones, said the German. But: "We're playing at home in our stadium, that will give us energy. We will play to win."
Schopp hopes for a "good show"
Schopp is expecting "an intense game" against an opponent who is on a really good run. "We want to put on a good show against a strong opponent," emphasized the coach. "Austria is incredibly stable with Sturm. It's important for Austrian soccer that Austria play the way they do." With two 2:1 away wins against Salzburg and Altach, Linz have climbed to fifth in the league, seven points behind third-placed Austria. Austria deservedly won the first match of the season in August 2:1 thanks to a late winning goal.
Most recently, the Viennese were able to rely on a solid defense around veteran Aleksandar Dragovic, with the Helm squad only conceding two goals in their six victories - five with a goal difference. The recent successes have certainly created a relaxed atmosphere in Vienna-Favoriten. "Of course that generates a lot of positive energy. But we want to remain modest and not give an inch," emphasized coach Stephan Helm. In the two rounds before the winter break, the aim is to get the maximum out of the game and add to it once again.
Creative spirit Fitz suspended
On Sunday, however, the Viennese will have to do without the suspended Dominik Fitz, the creative nerve center of the violet offense. "Fitzi is a very special player who always has good ideas in the final third," said Helm about the best assist provider in the league. The Burgenland native is encouraged by the fact that all of the Violets' squad players are currently fit. "Others are already greedy, so we'll find a good solution."
The statistics are at least partly in LASK's favor, as the Upper Austrians have only lost one of their ten home games against Austria since their promotion in 2017. "They have been one of the top teams in all areas since the first difficult phase of the season," emphasized Helm.
