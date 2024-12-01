LASK against Austria Vienna LIVE from 5pm

Coach Markus Schopp's team conceded a 2:1 away defeat at Borac Banja Luka in the Conference League on Thursday after a long spell outnumbered, and even gave away a lead late on. The Black & Whites were left beaten in the Bosnian rain after the final whistle and now have to defuse the in-form Austria in their final home game of the year. "We're not going to bury our heads in the sand and keep going," emphasized central defender Philipp Ziereis. The European Cup game on Friday will still be in his bones, said the German. But: "We're playing at home in our stadium, that will give us energy. We will play to win."