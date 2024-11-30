Women’s giant slalom in Killington, LIVE from 4 pm

The biggest ÖSV stock for the weekend is Liensberger. Seventh place in Gurgl was not a success, but not a setback either. The fact that the racer from Vorarlberg was obviously annoyed in the finish area should be seen as a positive. During her weak phase, she sometimes accepted disappointment stoically, or even with a smile. Regarding Killington, where she has not yet stood on the podium, Liensberger said: "I'm really looking forward to it, it's a really nice slope."