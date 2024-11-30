Vorteilswelt
Ski World Cup Ticker

Women’s giant slalom in Killington, LIVE from 4 pm

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 05:41

The ski team is visiting North America. Local hero Mikaela Shiffrin has a great opportunity to celebrate her 100th World Cup victory in the women's giant slalom in Killington. We will be reporting live - see ticker below. 

Here is the LIVETICKER:

Everything is set for the big US ski party. Mikaela Shiffrin has two chances to become the first person to break the fabulous mark of 100 Alpine Ski World Cup victories in Killington with the giant slalom and slalom this weekend (both at 16:00/19:00 CET). "I guess there will be some pressure, I'll try to ignore that," Shiffrin announced. "If it works out, that's wonderful. If it doesn't, that's basically nothing to cry about either."

It is difficult to win a race, Shiffrin understated once again after her 99th World Cup victory in Gurgl. "Everything starts from zero, I have to do things right and then we'll see. But of course it's a great opportunity in front of a home crowd and I'm really looking forward to it."

Troupe: "Cool and uncool to ride with her"
 Shiffrin's impressive consistency since 2013 has left her rivals in awe. "It's simply excellent how she manages to get it spot on in every race," said Katharina Liensberger. "The greatest respect and it's great that we can race at such a high level with her."

Katharina Truppe (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Katharina Truppe
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Katharina Truppe belongs to the group of ambivalent admirers. "She is a force. It's cool, but also uncool to ride with her because she wins all the time," said Truppe. "She must be extremely strong in the head. You can't even imagine how bad that is for a person to just deliver all the time."

Truppe from Carinthia - who came fourth in the giant slalom at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing - lost her World Cup starting place in this discipline after Sölden due to a lack of results. Younger athletes will get a chance in Killington and at the RTL double in Mont Tremblant. "We'll see how they do and then maybe the old iron will be used again."

Liensberger as the hottest ÖSV stock
Truppe competes in the slalom, in 2022 she surprisingly came third in Killington. This year, her points account still stands at 0. "Don't get nervous, stay calm," the 28-year-old preached and encouraged herself. "Now comes the trampoline effect, now it's uphill."

Katharina Liensberger (Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)
Katharina Liensberger
(Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)

The biggest ÖSV stock for the weekend is Liensberger. Seventh place in Gurgl was not a success, but not a setback either. The fact that the racer from Vorarlberg was obviously annoyed in the finish area should be seen as a positive. During her weak phase, she sometimes accepted disappointment stoically, or even with a smile. Regarding Killington, where she has not yet stood on the podium, Liensberger said: "I'm really looking forward to it, it's a really nice slope."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

