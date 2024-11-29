"Not brought in to ..."
“Very bad”: Hamann lashes out at Harry Kane
Despite his 20 goals so far this season, Harry Kane has been criticized by Didi Hamann. "I was at the game and I have to say he was very poor," said the pundit, disappointed with the Englishman after Bayern's 1-0 win over PSG.
"I don't think he had a shot on goal and he played pretty much the same yesterday as he did for England in the European Championship," Hamann continued on British sports radio station Talksport.
What bothers the former Bayern professional is that Kane is scoring non-stop, but not against strong opponents. When the 31-year-old was recently asked about Hamann's criticism, he said: "Maybe it's a bit out of context. If you look at my goals last season, you can see that I scored in different games. Dortmund away, Stuttgart, all those games."
"I remain skeptical"
Hamann had previously questioned Kane's goal threat against top clubs, with the 51-year-old saying: "He wasn't brought in to score a hat-trick against Darmstadt. He was brought in to score against Leverkusen and Aston Villa and to score in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He hasn't done that so far. I remain skeptical about the star striker." Hamann's opinion has not changed after the game against PSG, and the former DFB team player expects an improvement in view of the 2026 World Cup. According to Hamann, what Kane has shown so far is not enough for a captain.
