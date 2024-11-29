“Very bad”: Hamann lashes out at Harry Kane

"I remain skeptical"

Hamann had previously questioned Kane's goal threat against top clubs, with the 51-year-old saying: "He wasn't brought in to score a hat-trick against Darmstadt. He was brought in to score against Leverkusen and Aston Villa and to score in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He hasn't done that so far. I remain skeptical about the star striker." Hamann's opinion has not changed after the game against PSG, and the former DFB team player expects an improvement in view of the 2026 World Cup. According to Hamann, what Kane has shown so far is not enough for a captain.