Parking fees to be raised in Villach

With a total volume of 332 million euros, Villach's budget proposal for the coming year will show a deficit of 13.7 million euros. Mayor Günther Albel sees the main reasons for the deficit in the steadily increasing compulsory expenditure and the first decrease in federal revenue shares since coronavirus. "The municipalities only receive 12.8 percent of the income. For the first time since corona, we are expecting a minus of 0.7 percent," says Albel, outlining the drastic financial conditions. He is also calling for an evaluation of the property tax, which has not been raised for more than 30 years.