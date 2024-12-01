Vorteilswelt
Attractive income?

The Dual Academy makes it possible!

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 00:01

 This practice-oriented training in top companies combines an attractive starting salary, a short training period and the opportunity to gain experience as part of an internship abroad - and all of this is fully paid for by the training companies.

0 Kommentare

So if you are a high school graduate, university dropout or career changer with a high school diploma, the Dual Academy offers you a direct entry into professional life with the best prospects for the future. With AMS 18+ funding, training companies benefit from financial support and offer their trainees attractive remuneration right from the start - at least at the level of unskilled workers in the respective collective agreement. An investment that pays off twice over: for the company and the skilled workers of tomorrow! The AMS funding guidelines apply.

(Bild: WKOÖ)
(Bild: WKOÖ)

Numerous career paths are open
With currently 13 exciting professions to choose from, the Dual Academy offers you targeted career paths in the areas of Sales & Market, Technics, Logistic Management, Banking & Finance and IT & Software. Right from the start, the focus is on practical training, supplemented by valuable future skills and theoretical content.

Depending on your career choice, the training lasts between two and a maximum of three years. If you opt for the Dual Academy, you will benefit from a forward-looking training concept that offers a solid start to your career - ideal for young talents looking for a professional alternative to traditional studies. Discover all vacancies and career opportunities at jobs.dualeakademie.at Find out more about the innovative training concept at dualeakademie.at.

Duale Akademie opens new doors to a promising future!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf