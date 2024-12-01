The Dual Academy makes it possible!

So if you are a high school graduate, university dropout or career changer with a high school diploma, the Dual Academy offers you a direct entry into professional life with the best prospects for the future. With AMS 18+ funding, training companies benefit from financial support and offer their trainees attractive remuneration right from the start - at least at the level of unskilled workers in the respective collective agreement. An investment that pays off twice over: for the company and the skilled workers of tomorrow! The AMS funding guidelines apply.