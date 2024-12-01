Attractive income?
The Dual Academy makes it possible!
This practice-oriented training in top companies combines an attractive starting salary, a short training period and the opportunity to gain experience as part of an internship abroad - and all of this is fully paid for by the training companies.
So if you are a high school graduate, university dropout or career changer with a high school diploma, the Dual Academy offers you a direct entry into professional life with the best prospects for the future. With AMS 18+ funding, training companies benefit from financial support and offer their trainees attractive remuneration right from the start - at least at the level of unskilled workers in the respective collective agreement. An investment that pays off twice over: for the company and the skilled workers of tomorrow! The AMS funding guidelines apply.
Numerous career paths are open
With currently 13 exciting professions to choose from, the Dual Academy offers you targeted career paths in the areas of Sales & Market, Technics, Logistic Management, Banking & Finance and IT & Software. Right from the start, the focus is on practical training, supplemented by valuable future skills and theoretical content.
Depending on your career choice, the training lasts between two and a maximum of three years. If you opt for the Dual Academy, you will benefit from a forward-looking training concept that offers a solid start to your career - ideal for young talents looking for a professional alternative to traditional studies. Discover all vacancies and career opportunities at jobs.dualeakademie.at Find out more about the innovative training concept at dualeakademie.at.
Duale Akademie opens new doors to a promising future!
