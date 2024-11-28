East Tyrolean volunteer cabs in demand like never before

Neighboring municipalities have been demonstrating this for decades

Similar models have been in place for years, especially around Matrei: In Virgen, the "Virger Mobil" has been running since 2005. 26 volunteers have covered well over 300,000 kilometers. Ten years ago, they switched to an electric car. The three municipalities in Defereggen Valley have also been relying on the "DefMobil" on-call bus for 14 years. In Kals am Großglockner, too, volunteers drive around the municipality during the week to take people to medical appointments or connecting buses, for example.