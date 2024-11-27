Rules are important
First cell phone on average at the age of ten
On average, Austrian children get their first smartphone at the age of ten. According to a survey commissioned by Google, 58 percent of five to eight-year-olds already have a cell phone or tablet. Experts advise establishing rules right from the start.
The first digital device is often found under the Christmas tree and parents are faced with the challenge of establishing digital ground rules and ensuring their children's online safety, according to a press release on Wednesday. A checklist is intended to help.
Online use increases with age
The survey conducted by the US market research institute GutCheck revealed that online usage increases with age. Almost half of all Austrian children spend one to three hours a day online (49%). The figure is 45% for five to eight-year-olds and 58% for nine to twelve-year-olds. 44% of 13 to 17-year-olds spend one to three hours online, and the same proportion spend three to six hours online.
More than three quarters of Austrian children have their own smartphone or tablet (77%). Among nine to twelve-year-olds, the figure is 81%. In the 13 to 17 age group, nine out of ten have their own device.
Guidelines and checklist provide support
The majority of parents surveyed in Austria (79%) have talked to their children about online safety in the past year. In Germany, this figure is higher at 87 percent, Google reported from the survey conducted in several countries. 40 percent of parents find it difficult to find the right time for these discussions. Also, 48 percent of parents lack good examples to explain online safety. 87 percent believe their child would come to them if they had a problem in the online world.
74% of parents limit the amount of time their children are allowed to spend in front of screens. Around a third (32%) also use technical tools. At the same time, more than 60 percent of parents of younger children find age-appropriate guides to online safety to be the most helpful tool to better educate their children. Google provides these.
