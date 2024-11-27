First cell phone on average at the age of ten

Guidelines and checklist provide support

The majority of parents surveyed in Austria (79%) have talked to their children about online safety in the past year. In Germany, this figure is higher at 87 percent, Google reported from the survey conducted in several countries. 40 percent of parents find it difficult to find the right time for these discussions. Also, 48 percent of parents lack good examples to explain online safety. 87 percent believe their child would come to them if they had a problem in the online world.