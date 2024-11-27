Hasenhüttl’s club cancels glamorous Christmas party

The VW crisis

The reason: the precarious situation at club sponsor and owner VW. A dispute about planned massive savings has been raging there for months. The trade union has already taken to the barricades, and on Wednesday it was announced that the company is selling a (controversial) plant in China. In short, the situation at the automotive giant has never been more relaxed. And this is obviously also having an impact on soccer. It is not known whether VfL already has concrete savings plans. At the very least, however, the club's management, led by the Dane Peter Christensen, is likely to be picking up on subtle vibrations. And react to them. The pompous end to the year must consequently give way to a more down-to-earth and contemplative one.