Christmas with squirrels and Harry Potter

Squirrel gives presents to Santa Claus

The first snow falls and all the animals are looking forward to a visit from Santa Claus. There are different customs and cultures around the world. Here in Germany the Christ Child gives us presents, in Italy, for example, the witch Befana slips down the chimney and in other countries Santa Claus sleds down to the people in his sleigh. Klecks, the squirrel, tells the other animals that people also give Santa Claus presents. Without further ado, they decide to sing a song for Santa Claus. They rehearse, write and make music.