Reading adventures
Christmas with squirrels and Harry Potter
Squirrel Blob is desperate to thank Santa Claus and Harry Potter receives an unexpected gift. The new reading videos at www.kidskrone.at promise a magical Christmas.
Hello there, dear reading foxes! Christmas is just around the corner and reading uncle Christian has chosen two exciting books to go with it. We also went tobogganing down the Koralpe, our reading pass partner, and two funny characters in our magic frame make for exciting moments.
Squirrel gives presents to Santa Claus
The first snow falls and all the animals are looking forward to a visit from Santa Claus. There are different customs and cultures around the world. Here in Germany the Christ Child gives us presents, in Italy, for example, the witch Befana slips down the chimney and in other countries Santa Claus sleds down to the people in his sleigh. Klecks, the squirrel, tells the other animals that people also give Santa Claus presents. Without further ado, they decide to sing a song for Santa Claus. They rehearse, write and make music.
Harry Potter celebrates Christmas
One morning in mid-December, Hogwarts woke up to find itself covered in snow - this is how the twelfth chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone begins. The wizard celebrates his first Christmas at Hogwarts with magnificent Christmas trees, cozy evenings in the Gryffindor common room and presents on Christmas morning. But one parcel is puzzling: An invisibility cloak from his father. Who gave Harry this gift is a secret. Full of mystery, Harry falls asleep and dreams of Christmas and beyond.
Snowball fight and a fun toboggan ride
Mrs. Holle shook her pillows properly when reading uncle Christian and I, our reading pass partner, visited the Koralpe. Christian unpacked his toboggan and we zoomed down the slope. With snowball fights and attempts at snow angels, we rolled down in thick flakes. Helmut Karner from the Koralpe told us a lot: "In the Koralpe family ski area, which lies at an altitude of 1650 m to 2050 m, many of the valley's schoolchildren learn to ski. The season opens on the seventh of December and then it's time to read books, watch the reading video and then hit the slopes!"
Read books and collect stamps, watch the reading video and enter the password and then off to the Koralp ski slopes
Lesefuchs Theo
That's exactly my plan before the Christ Child arrives on December 24th. Me and reading uncle Christian wish you a Merry Christmas. Enjoy the time with your loved ones, eat lots of cookies and snuggle up in your blanket with tea and an exciting book. Until next time, wave wave wave your Theo.
