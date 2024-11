GAK trembles for its defense after liberation

With René Poms, success has returned to GAK - the red lantern is gone, self-confidence is back! And that is growing and growing: In the 2:1 win at BW Linz, the first away win, a deficit was turned around and the success was defended with ten men for 30 minutes after Jovicic's exclusion. "The fact that we were able to confirm the win against Wattens is really good for us," said sporting director Didi Elsneg, taking a deep breath, "we are now quite compact, defensively stable, have good transitional moments - we can keep going like this!"