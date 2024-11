Weltanschauung made easy

"It's great what's possible in Austria!" The Landestheater Niederösterreich provides a taste of this with the world premiere of "Wie kommen wir da raus?". When two films by local author and actress Eva Spreitzhofer unceremoniously "convert" into a stage play (stage: Miriam Busch, costumes: Martina List), the change to Islam provides the starting signal. Spreitzhofer leaves the answer to the "title question" open in her almost 90-minute theater adaptation with a final snap of the fingers as the closing sequence.