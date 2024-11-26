Bayern, PSG, Barca, ManCity and Co. from 9pm LIVE

Pressure to score for Leipzig at Inter

Nobody in Leipzig is currently making such a statement. After an unbeaten run of 19 games across the season, coach Marco Rose's squad have recently run into some trouble - and not just in the league, where Leipzig are still third after a 4-3 defeat at Hoffenheim on Christian Ilzer's debut despite picking up just one point from their last three games. In the Champions League, they have not managed a single point so far. It won't be easy to make a noticeable improvement from 32nd place on Tuesday, as they now face Inter in Milan.