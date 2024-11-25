Mercedes unimpressed: “Nobody is unbeatable!”

In what was probably the most serious and, above all, most public emergency the racing team has faced since it joined in 2005, with the dispute over team boss Christian Horner and a power struggle in which world champion father Jos Verstappen also got fully involved, Verstappen demonstrated great qualities as a crisis manager. Freed from all the burdens and the demanding title fight this year, he will also be fully recovered in good time when it's time to fight for victory again this weekend in his showpiece discipline of sprint racing in Qatar. Verstappen also knows that the prelude to his fifth consecutive triumph has already begun.