Putin admirer in the lead in presidential election

Georgescu campaigned on social media

Georgescu, who has no party affiliation, has de facto emerged from nowhere, has no political party behind him and has always operated "under the radar" during the election campaign, or rather has campaigned for votes almost exclusively via social networks, above all TikTok, using influencers, podcasts and videos, according to the tenor. Romanian political analysts are puzzling over whether Georgescu's sudden rise is due to the "stupidity" of the electorate or to targeted interference by Russia, particularly on social networks, in favour of the declared Putin admirer - and see the country at a crossroads in a completely unexpected way.