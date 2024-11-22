More popular than ever
Vienna is now the punch capital again
What do the Viennese put in their mugs? How expensive can the hot drinks be? A major punch survey now provides the answer
The smell of punch and roasted almonds can already be smelled in every corner of the city. With 14 Christmas markets and 800 stalls, Vienna is once again the stronghold of Christmas markets in Austria. But which hot drinks do the Viennese like best? And what is the price pain threshold for them? The Vienna Gastronomy Club has now conducted a new survey of 1562 people to find out.
- Drinking punch is more than just a culinary experience - it's about socializing with friends and family in an atmospheric setting - more than 70 percent of respondents think so.
- Two thirds of respondents think that the numerous Christmas markets make the pre-Christmas period something special. Only 3 percent categorically avoid the Christmas markets.
- Punch and mulled wine are consumed most frequently. The absolute favorites: Berry and orange punch. Red mulled wine is the most popular alternative.
Egg liqueur punch is the No. 1 option for 25%. Incidentally, men tend to prefer mulled wine and stronger variants.
- But how expensive should it be? More than 35% consider 5.50 euros for classic punch or mulled wine (0.25 l; without deposit) to be just about acceptable.
- Incidentally, the most popular Christmas market in Vienna this year is Schönbrunn. Rathausplatz and Altes AKH were voted in 2nd and 3rd place. Freyung and Am Hof were voted 4th and 5th.
The small punch stands are also very popular
"Away from the big markets, there are numerous punch stands run by local suppliers in all districts, which are also very popular," says Thomas Peschta, Chairman of the Vienna Gastronomy Club to the "Krone". Such as Wittmann's punch stall on Enkplatz in Simmering or the Haas&Haas punch stall on Stephansplatz in the city center. What's special about these small vendors? "Here, the punch really is still homemade, with carefully selected ingredients," emphasizes Peschta.
The Christmas market on Rathausplatz certainly has one more fan. The well-known German singer Sarah Engels recently visited and raved to her 1.8 million followers on Instagram: "This Christmas market is so incredibly beautiful." There is probably no better advertisement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.