Vienna is now the punch capital again

The small punch stands are also very popular

"Away from the big markets, there are numerous punch stands run by local suppliers in all districts, which are also very popular," says Thomas Peschta, Chairman of the Vienna Gastronomy Club to the "Krone". Such as Wittmann's punch stall on Enkplatz in Simmering or the Haas&Haas punch stall on Stephansplatz in the city center. What's special about these small vendors? "Here, the punch really is still homemade, with carefully selected ingredients," emphasizes Peschta.