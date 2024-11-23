Wrestling final at home
Mission 56 for Wals: Just don’t rest
Everything is set for "Mission 56": AC Wals welcomes Inzing to the Walserfeldhalle today in the wrestling final and wants to secure the title. However, the record champions also have experience of squandering a lead - in the recent past.
The eleven-point lead already looks comfortable. After all, team record champions AC Wals won the final first leg of the Bundesliga at Inzing 35:24. After a poor Greco-Roman round in Tyrol, when there were only three wins, coach Matthias Außerleitner's motto is: "We must not rest on our laurels and must stay focused!"
Why is this so important for the 56th title in the 72nd league year? Salzburg, who were invincible at home for a long time, weakened recently in the final spurt. Last year, they couldn't manage more than a home draw before Olympian Amer Hrustanovic "retired" with the masterpiece away from home. Two years ago, in the only Inzing triumph to date, they gave up the title with their first home defeat since 2009 despite winning away 35:26 to mark the club's 70th birthday.
"Often don't even get into this situation"
Historically, however, finals rarely turn around: in 2005, Hörbranz's only championship win was by seven points. Wals veteran Max Außerleitner remembers 1976: "We often don't even get into this situation. But back then we won by half a point." Indeed: The flawless Klauser beat Wals 24:16, at home in the final round they had to win by 8.5 points. With the reactivated Franz Berger, they promptly scored a point landing.
However, the brother of coach Matthias emphasizes: "I don't think that much will happen. We should actually have won by more away from home." After six freestyle victories, Inzing caught up strongly in Greco-Roman.
Premiere in the preliminary program
Chairman Philipp Crepaz promises a witches' cauldron in the Walserfeldhalle today (19.30) and expects "numerous representatives from politics and business." In the absence of a supporting program - the pupils and juniors have already become champions - a premiere is on the cards: There will be a public weigh-in of the athletes one hour before the fight begins. Then it's down to business!
Showpiece wrestler Markus Ragginger said in the run-up: "There's always nervousness at the final. You never know what to expect." But the goal is clear: to win the title.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
