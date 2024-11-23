Mission 56 for Wals: Just don’t rest

Why is this so important for the 56th title in the 72nd league year? Salzburg, who were invincible at home for a long time, weakened recently in the final spurt. Last year, they couldn't manage more than a home draw before Olympian Amer Hrustanovic "retired" with the masterpiece away from home. Two years ago, in the only Inzing triumph to date, they gave up the title with their first home defeat since 2009 despite winning away 35:26 to mark the club's 70th birthday.