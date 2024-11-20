At the start in Gurgl
“Skiing makes me feel very British”
Victoria Palla gets the chance from the British Ski Association to prove herself in the first three World Cup slaloms. She was unable to take advantage of the opportunity in Levi. On Saturday she will start at her home World Cup in Gurgl. The 23-year-old is not thinking about what it would be like in the Austrian federation.
Last Saturday, skier Victoria Palla competed in the World Cup slalom in Levi - and was eliminated in the first run. She will get her next chance in Gurgl on Saturday. "The anticipation is already really high, lots of friends will be coming," says the 23-year-old in an interview with "Krone". However, anyone who wants to follow her on her run should not look out for an Austrian flag. Palla has been competing for Great Britain since 2017. This is due to her London-born father. Through his ancestors, he has close ties to Zell am See, where he has his second home and his daughter has her home.
In her private life, she sees herself as Austrian, but when she dances through the poles, it's very different: "I feel very British when I'm skiing." Palla sees the fact that the association is much smaller as an opportunity: "It's easier to get a starting place in the World Cup and you have the opportunity to gain experience earlier. And I don't feel under so much pressure, I have my freedom."
She puts the pressure on herself anyway. After Gurgl, she can also take part in the race in Killington (1.12.). If she scores points there, she will also be able to compete in the other World Cup slaloms. "The ski association has sent me an email saying that I will be in the World Cup team if I finish in the top 30 - a great motivation for me," says the Pinzgau native. Palla, who was eliminated from both Levi slaloms last year, is confident: "If I ski like I did in training, a lot is possible. But it's important for me not to think too much about placings. I just have to have fun."
She already has that during the warm-up when she sees stars like Mikaela Shiffrin. "There's always a lot of excitement in the World Cup. You see new people and are easily impressed. But you have to remember that you're doing it for a reason," says the Zell native, trying to stay cool.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.