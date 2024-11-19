Vice champion in hospital
Supermoto vice world champion Lukas Höllbacher only recently returned to his bike after a year of illness. During testing in Spain, however, the speeding master baker from Ranshofen landed roughly on the ground again and had many, many guardian angels.
"I was really lucky, it was a really wild accident," says Lukas Höllbacher. The speedy master baker from Ranshofen, who has been plagued by bad luck over the last twelve months due to injuries, including a serious shoulder injury following a necessary disc operation, had several guardian angels during test drives in Spain.
Landed on his head
"I was riding at the limit, hit the rear wheel at around 80 km/h on a jump and downhill, jumped off at an angle and was then thrown off the chassis like a trampoline. I flew about 15 meters through the air, landed upside down and then rolled another 15 meters," said the 29-year-old, who was also briefly unconscious, received first aid at the scene and was taken to hospital.
World Championship title as a big dream
"I was checked over properly, but luckily I only had a slight concussion - and of course my whole body hurts," says Höllbacher, who has already been able to return home and is not letting the horror crash slow him down. Because after the epidemic year, only recently was he able to get back into the racing action and promptly secured the runner-up title for Austria in the Supermoto of Nations, the KTM rider wants to really get going in the Supermoto World Championship.
"The plan is 110 percent set," says Höllbacher, referring to his collaboration with a new team (Schruf Racing), with whom he hopes to win the world title for the first time. "That would of course be my dream," he says, hoping to remain injury-free this time.
