Top stars in mysterious Spielberg film project

Studio Universal Pictures announced Spielberg's planned directorial work a few months ago as an "event" for a cinema release in May 2026. The title and content of the film have not yet been officially announced. Hollywood insiders are assuming that it will have science fiction elements. David Koepp, who has already written the screenplays for Steven Spielberg films such as "Jurassic Park", "Forgotten World: Jurassic Park" and "War of the Worlds", is responsible for the script. Spielberg's long-time co-producer Kristie Macosko Krieger ("The Fablemans", "West Side Story") is also on board.