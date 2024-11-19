Double-double! Pöltl shines in Toronto’s victory

Raptors up to 22 points ahead

Monday's game was ultimately a clear-cut affair for the Canadiens, who only trailed 40-41 in the second quarter. For their part, the Raptors pulled 22 points ahead at one stage. Pöltl had scored to make it 85:63 (31st minute). RJ Barrett was the top scorer with a season-best 39 points. Pascal Siakam, who was only transferred from Toronto to the Pacers in January, recorded a double-double at his former place of work with 25 points and ten rebounds, as did his friend Pöltl.