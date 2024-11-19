Vorteilswelt
NBA

Double-double! Pöltl shines in Toronto’s victory

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 05:41

Jakob Pöltl played a key role in the Toronto Raptors' third win of the season in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday (local time). The center from Vienna scored 30 points and 15 rebounds in the 130:119 win against the Indiana Pacers. 

It was the 29-year-old's third double-double in a row and his eighth of the season. Overall, Pöltl scored in double figures for the 99th time in games of the regular NBA season.

The center also recorded two assists, steals and blocks in 37:37 minutes of action. He was in the starting line-up against Indiana for the 300th time in his career in the world's strongest basketball league. The 130-119 victory was the first for the Raptors since the 131-128 n.V. against the Sacramento Kings on November 2. There had been seven defeats after that.

Raptors up to 22 points ahead
Monday's game was ultimately a clear-cut affair for the Canadiens, who only trailed 40-41 in the second quarter. For their part, the Raptors pulled 22 points ahead at one stage. Pöltl had scored to make it 85:63 (31st minute). RJ Barrett was the top scorer with a season-best 39 points. Pascal Siakam, who was only transferred from Toronto to the Pacers in January, recorded a double-double at his former place of work with 25 points and ten rebounds, as did his friend Pöltl.

With three wins and twelve defeats, the Raptors have now dropped the "red lantern" in the NBA. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Washington now bottom of the table
The Milwaukee Bucks ended a five-game winning streak for the Texans with a 101-100 win over the Houston Rockets. They were led by Brook Lopez with 27 points and ten rebounds. The Washington Wizards, who suffered their ninth defeat in a row with a 106:134 loss at the New York Knicks, are now bottom of the NBA table.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

