As long as Scholz is in office, no Taurus to Kiev

FDP brings new vote in the Bundestag into play

FDP leader and former finance minister Christian Lindner and CDU chairman Friedrich Merz are also in favor of supporting Ukraine with more extensive weapons. Lindner recently even brought up a new vote on the issue in the Bundestag - in the hope that the three parties could achieve a majority against the Chancellor's veto. However, it is not the Bundestag that decides on arms exports, but the Federal Security Council. The Chancellor has the final say there.