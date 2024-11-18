From the court to the court
Thiem on his future in society
For the 14th time now, star photographer Manfred Baumann is getting twelve celebrities in front of the lens for his "Dancer against Cancer" calendar. This time, Dominic Thiem also poses for him and thus for a good cause. The "Krone" spoke to the ex-professional athlete about his future plans on the social stage.
Thiem already had his photo taken by Baumann five years ago. After the pictures back then were "incredibly good", the now "retired" tennis player was delighted with the request. "With this important topic, it was absolutely clear that I would take part. So there was no long deliberation." As in the vast majority of families, he said, his grandparents had also suffered from cancer.
Whether he will be spotted between VIPs and VIPerln more often in future remains questionable ... "Balls?" he laughs, "No, I always prefer a cozy evening at home. If I can really see the point behind the event, like today for example, then I'm happy to be there. But I don't think I'll be at many events in the future." - Girlfriend and society favorite Lili Paul-Roncalli wasn't at the Baumann shoot either. As is so often the case, she unfortunately had to work herself.
Always on power
For the sake of completeness, it should be added that Thiem is not really "retired". Although he has actively retired from the court, there are already plans for his professional future: "I'm now giving two lectures and of course continuing to work on my new project, 'Thiem Energy', and I'm letting it come to me," says the 31-year-old.
With this new project, he wants to help people "escape the arbitrariness of the electricity markets" - that's right, he's getting into the green energy business!
